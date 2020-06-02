144 stranded Filipino nationals repatriated from India

(Eagle News) – A total of 144 stranded Filipinos have been repatriated from India in May, the Embassy of India in Manila said on Monday, June 1.

“The repatriation of the stranded Filipino nationals was accomplished on 24th and 30th May from the Indian cities of Mumbai and Delhi”, the embassy said in a statement.

According to the Indian embassy, 96 stranded Filipinos arrived in the Philppines on May 24, including seafarers, while 48 Filipinos flew in from Delhi on May 30.

The repatriates were flown to Manila via Air India, under the Vande Bharat Mission, one of the largest evacuation programs launched to bring home stranded Indian nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 1,800 stranded Indian nationals have been evacuated so far from the Philippines to India under the said program.

Eagle News Service