14,249 new COVID cases bring total active cases to almost 99k; total virus deaths breach 30k

(Eagle News) – New COVID cases continued to rise daily as the Department of Health reported 14,249 new virus cases on Saturday, Aug. 14, bringing the total of active cases to 98,847.

This is the highest number of new cases in a single day so far since the transmission of the Delta variant was confirmed by the DOH.

Total confirmed COVID cases in the Philippines have reached 1,727,231, including recoveries.

New COVID-19 fatalities reported on Saturday, Aug. 14 were 233 bringing total virus deaths to 30,070.

The number of recoveries on Saturday were 11,714, the highest so far this month. Total recoveries reached 1,598,314, or 92.5 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the new COVID-19 cases reported for the day reached 13,177. Previous to this, new COVID cases per day were over 12,000 for two straight days (Aug. 11 and 12)

On Saturday, the positivity rate also rose to 24.9 percent, which is the highest so far this year.

