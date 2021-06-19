142 more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 100 overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional 142 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 20422.

“The spike in the number of cases is due to an increase in reported cases in Asia and the Pacific,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, one additional recovery and one death also pushed the COVID-19 recovery tally and death toll among Filipinos overseas to 12093 and 1220, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 11532, 6293, and 813, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.