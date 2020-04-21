142 COVID-19 cases recorded in Pasay

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Pasay has reached 142.

According to the Pasay government, of the 142, 21 have recovered while 17 have died.

Barangay 183 has the most number of COVID-19 cases, at 16, followed by ten for Barangay 34.

The local government said 36 were suspect cases, while 12 were probable.

“Wag po tayong magpaka-kampante,” the local government said as it reminded residents to stay at home, practice physical distancing and wear face masks if they really need to go out for basic needs.

It also urged residents to ensure proper hygiene.

“Kailangan po ang inyong KOOPERASYON upang MAPIGILAN ang PAGDAMI pa ng COVID-19 cases,” the local government said.