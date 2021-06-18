14 Filipino seafarers get first anti-COVID-19 jabs in MARINA ceremonial inoculation

(Eagle News) — Fourteen Filipino seafarers received their first doses of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, June 17.

According to the Department of Transportation, the ceremonial inoculation was part of the Maritime Industry Authority’s 47th founding anniversary celebration.

It was aimed at encouraging Filipino seafarers to get inoculated before their trips, now that they are part of the A4 priority group, and recently, of the A1 category, the DOTr said.

Seafarers were initially categorized as B3 or ‘Other Essential Workers’ and B5 or ‘Overseas Filipino Workers’ in the national vaccination priority framework.

According to the DOTr, the Filipino seafarers who had been recommended by their respective manning agencies in coordination with the Association of Licensed Manning Agencies (ALMA) received Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine doses at the AMOSUP Seamen’s Center.

Transportation Secretary Tugade had earlier described the maritime workforce as the ‘silent workers’ of the nation who keep the economy thriving.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories–or medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and economic frontliners–being inoculated.