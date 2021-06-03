125 more cases push PNP COVID-19 total to 24,372

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 125 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 24372.

Of these, 1660 were active.

Over 100–or 115–additional recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 22645.

No additional PNP COVID-19 deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 67.

Earlier, the PNP said its 67th COVID-19 fatality was a 47-year-old Police Executive Master Sergeant assigned in Tagum City.

The PNP said he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27, and was admitted to a local hospital.

On May 28, he continue to develop signs and symptoms of Covid-19, prompting his intubation.

Three days later, at 5:11 p.m., he was declared dead by his attending physician.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the police personnel and assures them to receive benefits and financial assistance,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar had said.