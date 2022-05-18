12 winning senators proclaimed; Robin Padilla, Loren Legarda lead senators in magic 12

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections proclaimed today, Wednesday, May 18, the senatorial bets who made it to the top 12 of the May 9, 2022 senatorial elections.

Leading the 12 senators is actor and TV personality Robin Padilla who got 26,612,434 votes based on the Comelec canvass of votes. The Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, has finished canvassing 172 out of the 173 local and overseas Certificates of Canvass (COCs).

This is also the first time in recent history that a top senatoriable has gotten more than 26 million votes. This is also the first time for Padilla to run in a senatorial race.

At the number two spot is House Deputy Speaker and Antique Rep. Loren Legarda with 24,264,979 votes, followed by broadcaster and media personality Raffy Tulfo who got 23,396,954.

Here is the complete list of the senators who made it to the top 12 and were proclaimed today:

1. Robin Padilla with 26,612,434 votes

2. Loren Legarda with 24,264,979 votes

3. Raffy Tulfo with 23,396,954 votes

4. Sherwin Gatchalian with 20,535,261 votes

5. Chiz Escudero with 20,271,458 votes

6. Mark Villar with 19,475,592 votes

7. Alan Peter Cayetano with 19,295,314 votes

8. Miguel Zubiri with 18,734,336 votes

9. Joel Villanueva with 18,486,034 votes

10. JV Ejercito with 15,841,858 votes

11. Risa Hontiveros with 15,420,807 votes

12. Jinggoy Estrada with 15,108,220 votes

The winning senators were allowed to bring five guests or companions to the proclamation scheduled at 4 p.m. on ay 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent in Pasay City.

All the twelve senators thanked the Comelec and the Filipinos who voted for them, vowing to do their best as newly elected senators of the Philippines. They will serve at the senate for six years. Their term ends in June 2028.

So far, only one Certificate of Canvass from Lanao del Sur has not been canvassed after the declaration of the ‘failure of elections” in the towns of Tubaran, Binidayan, and Butig.

A total of 14 villages in Lanao del Sur, 12 of which are from Tubaran, and one barangay each from Butig and Binidayan, are set to conduct special polls.

According to the Comelec, based on the National Tally Sheet Report No. 7, a total of 55,549,791 voters or 83.11 percent of the 66,839,976 registered have participated in the May 9, 2022 elections.

