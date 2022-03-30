12 dead, 33 injured in airstrike in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

Posted by Candy Megia on

Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022. – Mykolaiv and its region have seen heavy fighting, but the Ukrainians are resisting and retook the local airport a few days ago. As the last major town before the great port city of Odessa, it is a vital strategic position. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – At least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded on Tuesday when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, emergency officials said.

The strike hit the nine-storey building shortly before 9 am local time, destroying the entire central part of the structure.

“The bodies of 12 people have been recovered from the site of the destruction and 33 people have been injured,” Ukraine’s emergencies agency said in a statement on Telegram.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A resident checks the dead body of an old woman near the government building hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on March 29, 2022. – A Russian strike battered the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a key port under heavy assault for weeks, the regional governor said on March 29, 2022. Governor Vitaly Kim said that most people inside the building had not been injured but several civilians and soldiers were unaccounted for. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

Photos posted by the agency showed rescue workers clearing the rubble and a female medical worker in a red suit helping an injured man lying on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

Earlier in the day officials spoke of nine people being killed and 28 injured.

In a video address to the Danish parliament earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack.

“The residents of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite all this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops,” Zelensky said.

A worker watches an excavator clearing the rubble of a government building hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on March 29, 2022. – A Russian strike battered the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a key port under heavy assault for weeks, the regional governor said on March 29, 2022. Governor Vitaly Kim said that most people inside the building had not been injured but several civilians and soldiers were unaccounted for. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

After a lull in the fighting that lasted several days, the attack on Tuesday morning surprised this city, which is home to half a million people in peacetime.

Mykolaiv stands on the road to Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port in the south.

The front line in the region has recently shifted southeast to Mykolaiv, which is located near Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russia claims to have taken under full control since the war started over a month ago.

© Agence France-Presse