117,000 doses from Pfizer vaccines from COVAX facility to arrive this April, says Dizon

Testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon said that the 117,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility of the World Health Organization (WHO) are expected to arrive this April.

In a Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday, March 10, Dizon said that WHO had already committed to deliver the vaccines next month. Those prioritized to be vaccinated with the Pfizer doses coming from WHO will be the country’s health care workers.

Dizon also said that the government is targeting to finish vaccinating all of the country’s 1.7 million health care workers until May.

“Nag-commit na po ang WHO na darating po iyong 117,000 doses ng Pfizer ngayong Abril, sa susunod na buwan. Kaya malaking bagay din po ito lalung-lalo na para sa ating mga healthcare workers na priority nating matapos hanggang sa buwan ng Abril at Mayo,” he said.

After the medical frontliners, other sectors in the priority list for vaccination are senior citizens, the uniformed personnel, and economic frontliners.

By midyear, senior citizens should have been already vaccinated, he said. After that, the general population will then be given the vaccines.

“Ang objective po natin ay by mid-year ay natapos na po natin ang ating mga healthcare workers pati na rin ang ating mga senior citizens,” he said.

Currently, there are more than 1.125 million vaccine doses in the country — 600,000 doses from Sinovac and 525,600 doses from AstraZeneca.

The Pfizer vaccines from COVAX were initially scheduled to be transported last February but the condition for an indemnification fund that should be set up by the national government delayed the delivery.

