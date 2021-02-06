116,000 health workers in NCR register for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

(Eagle News) – Some 116,000 health care workers in Metro Manila have so far registered for the country’s Phase 1 masterlisting of those who will be among the first to receive vaccines against COVID-19.

This is just the initial list. More will be added as the registration is still ongoing, said Dr. Nikka Hao of the COVID-19 surveillance and quick action unit.

“We are in the process of master listing for group a1 or all of the workers in frontline health services,” she said.

Since January, the DOH has reached out to all local government units for the listing of the frontliners in the health institutions.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained that the frontline heath workers are in the top of the priority list since they have the most exposure to COVID-19 as they attend to cases in the country.

The next are the senior citizens since they “comprise the age group with the highest fatality rate,” she said.

Vergeire said the vaccine masterlist will be finished by Feb. 15.

The vaccination against COVID-19 is set to start this month. The arrival of the first batch of vaccines is set by third or fourth week of the month, with 117,000 doses coming from Pfizer , and the rest mostly from Astrazaneca. Both are part of the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility.

There are 3 million COVID vaccine doses to come in this February, according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

