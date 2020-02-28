11 South Koreans from Daegu City who travelled to Boracay now being monitored by health officials

(Eagle News) — At least 11 South Korean tourists from Daegu City who came to Boracay island are now being monitored by local health officials.

The tourists arrived at the Kalibo International Airport on Feb. 25, a day before the Philippine government announced the travel restrictions on certain parts of South Korea due to the rising number of virus infections there.

Aside from them, there are 26 Korean tourists from Daegu City who are undergoing quarantine procedures in Cebu by the Department of Health regional office.

Daegu has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea. On Friday alone, 447 of the 571 new COVID-19 cases in South Korea were registered in Daegu, and 64 in the nearby North Gyeongsang Province.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Korea has reached 2,337 as of Friday, Feb. 28.