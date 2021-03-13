11 charged over Christine Dacera’s death

(Eagle News) — The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against 11 individuals over the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

An NBI statement said those charged were Mark Anthony Rosales, Romel Galido, John Pascual Dela Serna III, Darwin Joseph Macalla, Gregorio Angelo Rafael De Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymar Englis, Atty. Neptali Maroto, Louie De Lima, and Police Maj. Michael Nick Sarmiento, , medico-legal officer at the Southern Police District.

The NBI said the charges for violation of Section 3 (a) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed against Rosales after he supposedly introduced the party drugs to his companions.

Charges for violation of Section 3 (k) of RA 9165 were filed against Rosales and Galido for “delivering and giving away the party drugs,” and perjury against Galido, Dela Serna, and Macalla for “providing false testimonies.”

The NBI said the police found flouromethamphetamine and methamphetamine on two pieces of cotton found in the room Dacera and her companions were staying in.

The NBI said methamphetamine was also found in the area where Dacera vomited.

Rosales, Dela Serna, Galido, De Guzman, Rapinan, Chen, Englis, Macalla, and Maroto were charged with obstruction of justice for “giving false or fabricated information to mislead or prevent the law enforcement agencies from apprehending the offenders.”

Rapinan, Dela Serna, Chen, De Lima were also charged for “reckless neglect (of) the condition of victim Dacera which led to her untimely death.”

Sarmiento was charged with falsification of a public document for “declaring untruthful findings on his autopsy report.”

The NBI said it filed the charges after a re-autopsy found Dacera’s urinary bladder was “full of urine” and there was no abrasion in the external parts of her genitals, contrary to the autopsy report of Sarmiento.

“The cause of her death was microscopic evidence of peri-aortic hemorrhages and aortic wall disruption, suspicious for a bleeding dissecting aneurysm,” the NBI had said, the same conclusion the Philippine National Police arrived at.

No rape charges were filed because, according to the NBI, that could not be proven based on evidence.

Dacera was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a hotel room at the City Garden Hotel in Makati on the morning of Jan. 1, after a New Year celebration with her friends.

Her friends said they tried to revive her but to no avail.

She was brought to the Makati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on arrival.