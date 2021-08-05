10M Filipinos already fully vaccinated, after over 700k COVID jabs administed in a day

Achievement on Aug. 3 of highest no. of jabs administered in a day surpassed even average daily doses administered in US, says Dizon

(Eagle News) – At least 10 million Filipinos have already been fully vaccinated, while close to 22 million have already received COVID-19 doses, the Philippine government said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that this important milestone was reached with the cooperation of the private sector and the local government units with the national government.

“Well ngayon po we have reached a very important milestone in our national vaccination program. Ngayon po meron nang 10 milyong Pilipino na may full protecton laban sa kalaban nating COVID-19,” he said in an event marking the event at the SM Megamall on Thursday, Aug. 5.

National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon also announced that the country has administered more than 700,000 COVID-19 doses in one day on Aug. 3.

“Nung Tuesday, Aug. 3, umabot po tayo ng pinakamataas nating pagbabakuna simula nung March 1. Umabot po tayo ng mahigit 700,00 jabs in one day,” Dizon announced in the event.

With this number, he said that the country has even surpassed the number of average doses administered in one day in the United States which is around 650,000.

“So nalagpasan po natin noong Tuesday, ang average ng Estados Unidos,” he said.

The Department of Health also encouraged more Filipinos to get vaccinated to beat the COVID-19 virus, especially with the entry of the highly infectious Delta variant.

(Eagle News Service)