10,623 new COVID cases reported; the highest single day record since April surge in PH

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 10,623 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Aug. 6, the highest number of daily cases so far since the last major surge in cases last April.

Because of this, the number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 74,297 while total confirmed cases reached 1,638,345.

The DOH also reported an increase in deaths. On Friday, 247 new COVID-19 fatalities were recorded, higher than the previous day’s 196 deaths. This brought the total number of fatalities to 28,673 or 1.75 percent of total cases.

The percentage of active cases also rose to 4.5 percent from Thursday’s 3.9 percent, while the percentage of recoveries was at 93.7, which is less than Thursday’s 94.1 percent.

The rise in numbers came about as the DOH confirmed that the Delta variant has been found in nine out of 17 regions in the country, and in 16 out of 17 cities in Metro Manila.

In April, COVID-19 cases had its highest surge in the country where as high as 203,710 active cases were recorded. This was on April 17 this year when 11,101 new cases were recorded. This was the only time that the number of active cases in the Philippines breached 200,000.

On April 2 this year, the country also recorded a high of 15,310 new cases. Last April, there were also many double-digit number of daily cases for the first three weeks, also due to the local transmission of new COVID variant cases, mainly the UK and South African variants.

(Eagle News Service)