100 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries: Vaccine Alliance

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced Tuesday.

The announcement means 200 million doses have been secured from the Serum Institute of India, following a previous announcement in August from Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that they had secured an initial 100 million doses from SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

The doses will be priced at a maximum of $3 each, Gavi said in a statement.

© Agence France-Presse