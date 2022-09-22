10 POWs from US, other countries transferred from Russia to Saudi: statement

Posted by DCY on

More in International:

This handout image released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows prisoners of war arriving from Russia, at the airport of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 21, 2022. – Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Gulf state said today. The group comprises five British nationals, two Americans and one each from Morocco, Sweden and Croatia, according to a Saudi official briefed on the operation. (Photo by SPA / AFP) 

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The prisoners, who also hail from Sweden, Morocco and Croatia, arrived in Saudi Arabia from Russia, and Saudi authorities “are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries”, the statement said.

This image grab taken from the Saudi state TV on September 21, 2022 shows released British prisoner Aidan Asalon (2nd R) arriving in the capital Riyadh, after ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain were transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of the exchange between Moscow and Kyiv. – Ukraine announced the exchange of a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance. (Photo by SAUDI TV / AFP) 
This image grab taken from the Saudi state TV on September 21, 2022 shows released Moroccan prisoner Brahim Saadum gesturing as he arrives in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain were transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of the exchange between Moscow and Kyiv. – Ukraine announced the exchange of a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance. (Photo by SAUDI TV / AFP) 
This image grab taken from the Saudi state TV on September 21, 2022 shows released Swedish prisoner Mathias Gustafsson sitting in a wheelchair he arrives in the capital Riyadh, after ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain were transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of the exchange between Moscow and Kyiv. – Ukraine announced the exchange of a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance. (Photo by SAUDI TV / AFP) /

The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, “in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis”, it said.

The war in Ukraine has fuelled tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States, a critical ally for decades.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Saudi Arabia voted in favour of an early United Nations resolution to denounce Russia’s invasion and demand that Moscow withdraw troops.

However the kingdom has largely resisted pressure from the US to ramp up oil production to ease the energy crisis resulting from the war — a campaign that included a visit by US President Joe Biden in July.

Instead Riyadh has coordinated with the OPEC+ oil cartel it jointly leads with Russia.

This image grab taken from the Saudi state TV on September 21, 2022 shows released British prisoner Shaun Pinner smiling in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain were transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of the exchange between Moscow and Kyiv. – Ukraine announced the exchange of a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance. (Photo by various sources / AFP) 

Earlier this month the bloc agreed to cut crude production for the first time in more than a year as it sought to lift prices that have tumbled due to recession fears.

Wednesday’s statement did not specify when the prisoners of war would be transferred to their home countries.

© Agence France-Presse