10 cities with most new COVID cases in PHL are all in Metro Manila, says DOH

(Eagle News) – Ten cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 22, according to data extracted from the Department of Health.

The top 10 cities in the Philippines with the highest number of new COVID cases were led by Quezon City with 275, followed by Manila with 141, Pasig with 109, and Makati with 105 new cases.

The other NCR citiies have less than a hundred new cases. The six other cities in the top 10 were Paranaque (87), Taguig (65), Las Pinas (60), Pasay (59), Marikina (55), and Mandaluyong (53).

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said over-all, Metro Manila or the NCR had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 22, at 1,168, followed by Cavite (177), Laguna (126), Cebu (122) and Rizal (106). They are the top five regions or provinces with the most new COVID cases.

On Monday, August 22, the Philippines had 3,077 new cases, which is lower than the previous day’s 3,643. There were also 29 new deaths which were lower than Sunday’s 49 new deaths.

Recoveries on Monday, August 22, were also higher at 4,502.



(Eagle News Service)