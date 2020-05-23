10 barangays in Navotas under ECQ starting today, May 23

(Eagle News)–Ten barangays in Navotas have been placed under an enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said Barangays NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, NBBS Kaunlaran, NBBS Proper, San Jose, NBBN, Sipac Almacen, Daanghari, Tangos North, Tangos South, and San Roque are under the ECQ starting today to May 31, at 11:59 p.m., following the approval of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Under the ECQ, Tiangco said only those with home quarantine passes issued by the barangay shall be allowed to purchase basic necessities such as medicines and food.

A schedule for the purchases shall be followed.

Essential workers or those exempted by the IATF such as those working in fishports may go to work provided they have their IDs or certificates of employment.

The elderly and children are not allowed to leave the homes unless there is an emergency.

All those leaving the house, Tiangco said, should wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, and should follow social distancing of one to two meters.

The distribution of cash aid and relief goods shall also follow a schedule.

“138 na po ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa ating lungsod. Kailangan nating habulin ang pitong araw na niluwagan natin ang galaw ng ating mamamayan,” Tiangco said, noting that the implementation of stricter measures was still for the benefit of the residents.

“Malaki po ang maitutulong ng pananatili sa bahay para maiwasan nating mahawaan tayo o makahawa tayo sa iba.Tandaan, ang virus ay nasa labas at hindi lahat ng positibo sa COVID-19 ay may sintomas. Kaya napaka-importante na manatili sa bahay hanggang maaari at ingatan ang ating kalusugan,” he added.