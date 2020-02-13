1 student dead, 7 others hurt as jeep rams group crossing pedestrian lane in Makati

(Eagle News) — A 13-year-old boy died while seven other minors were injured after a speeding jeep rammed a group of students crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati City on Thursday night.

Authorities identified the fatality in the incident caught in closed-circuit television cameras in Barangay Poblacion as Jules Villapando.

Those injured, according to authorities, were Dexter Aquino, 13; Alvin Regalario, 14; Donita de Chavez, 13; Serjen Arucan, 14; Andrei dela Cruz, 15; Phoebe Marie Pestano, 15; and Oscar Wendell Ponce, 17.

According to Crisalde Tamparong, the jeepney driver who was immediately arrested, he rammed into the group of pedestrians because his brakes were no longer working.

But Col. Rogelio Simon, chief of the Makati police, said right after the vehicle hit the pedestrians, “huminto naman yung sasakyan niya” based on CCTV footage.

“Napag-alaman natin na may previous na pala itong involvement sa isang aksidente din September 2019 last year,” Simon said.

He said authorities were checking if the driver and the jeepney had the necessary documents.

“Siguro irerequest din namin kung pwede siya idrug test,” he said.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple physical injuries are set to be filed against Tamparong. With a report from Earlo Bringas