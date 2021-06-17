1.5M more Sinovac doses delivered, bringing total COVID vaccines in PHL to 14.2M doses

Total Sinovac doses delivered since Feb. 28 reach 9M, comprising bulk of PHL vaccine supplies

(Eagle News) — Some 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in the country on Thursday, June 17, bringing to some 14.2 million doses the total vaccines delivered so far to the country.

The Sinovac vaccines were delivered as scheduled, and included the 500,000 doses purchased by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCI).

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III welcomed the arrival of the 1.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Thursday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

Because of this delivery, the total Sinovac doses in the country have reached 9 million, representing the bulk of the country’s current COVID-19 vaccine supplies. This is the third shipment of Sinovac vaccines delivered to the country this June.

The first delivery this month was on June 6 with the delivery of 1 million doses, followed by the June 10 delivery of another 1 million Sinovac doses.

Another 1 million Sinovac doses are set to be delivered on June 24, according to Galvez.

On June 25, some 250,000 doses of US-made Moderna vaccines are set to arrive in the country as well, according to Galvez.

Another 2,028,000 Sinovac doses will also be arriving this third week of June, followed by 150,000 Sputnik V doses from Russia.

Galvez said that for June, a total of 10.8 million vaccine doses are expected for delivery.

Prior to this latest Sinovac vaccine delivery, the total vaccines delivered to the country were at 12.7 million doses.

(Eagle News Service)