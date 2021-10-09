1.3 million Moderna vaccine doses arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — More than 1.3 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 4 p.m.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine came only days after a Davao received 994,500 doses of Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, the Bureau of Customs said it has facilitated the release of 81,424,820 doses of COVID 19 vaccines.

Of these, it said 78,416,750 were released from NAIA, 2,013,570 from Mactan International Airport and 994,500 from the Davao International Airport.

The Philippine government has been urging the public to avail of the free COVID-19 vaccination amid the pandemic.

The Palace on Friday said around 22.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.