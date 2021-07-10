Over 2 million more AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived in the Philippines today, July 10.

According to the World Health Organization, the over 2.028 million doses that arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were from the COVAX facility.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Undersecretary Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taino, US Aid Manila Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan, and UNICEF and WHO representatives witnessed the arrival of the vaccines.

The doses arrived two days after 1,124,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan arrived at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

The vaccine donation was part of the Japan government’s initiative to support Southeast Asian countries amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

It also forms part of several aids that Japan has extended to the Philippines from the onset of the pandemic.

These include the Crisis Response Emergency Loan (CRESL), Post-Disaster Standby Loan Phase 2 (PDSL 2), the procurement of medical equipment and laboratory surveillance sites, and a grant for cold chain facility development.

With the recent arrival of the 2.028 million doses, the WHO said a total of 7.056 million COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in the Philippines since March 2021.