JUST IN: PHL records 11 additional COVID-19 cases, total now at 35

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, March 10, reported 11 additional novel coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 35.

This was a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said four more COVID-19 cases had been recorded, for a total of 24 cases.

President Duterte suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14 as a result.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong and other areas as a precaution against the COVID-19. With a report from Madz Moratillo