Just in: DOH reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths; total number of fatalities rise to 14

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health announced two additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 14.

In an announcement issued 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the DOH only referred to the two fatalities as patient no. 126 and patient no. 129.

“PH126, a 76-year old Filipino male, expired this afternoon after experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia”, the announcement said.

The DOH said that the patient had Type 2 Diabetes and hypertension. He admitted to the Adventist Medical Center – Manila on March 9, and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 15.

The other fatality, patient no. 129, is 67 years old, and expired at the Lung Center of the Philippines after testing positive for COVID-19 last March 15, according to the DOH

“He is a known hypertensive,” the statement added.

