Immigration bureau blacklists two Australians for reportedly working without work permit, visa in PHL

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has banned two Australians from re-entering the country for working supposedly without the required work permit and visa.

In a statement, the bureau said Nashat Satar, 50, and Joseph Benjamine Goodacre, 36, who are currently outside the country, have been included in the bureau’s blacklist after it was found they had been working as senior management executives of two Cebu-based companies engaged in construction and real estate.

The bureau legal division chief Arvin Santos had said the activities of the Australians were reported by their Filipino co-workers, who opposed their management.

The complainants alleged, the bureau said, that the two repeatedly ignored the advice of company Filipino executives for them to apply for the necessary documents needed for work in the country under Philippine immigration and labor laws.

According to the bureau, if both try to re-enter the Philippines, they will be ordered to return to their country of origin.

“This should again serve as a warning to other foreigners who are illegally working here. They must secure the appropriate permit and visa before engaging in gainful employment,” immigration chief Jaime Morente said.