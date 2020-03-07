Go: President Duterte approves declaration of public health emergency

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to issue a declaration of a public health emergency amid the confirmation of a local transmission of the novel coronavirus.

This is according to Senator Bong Go who issued a message to reporters on Saturday, March 7, hours after the Department of Health confirmed the country’s sixth COVID-19 case, the wife of one of the two cases confirmed the day before.

The man was confirmed to be the country’s first case of local transmission as he had no history of travel abroad but frequented a Muslim prayer hall and had diabetes and hypertension.

“Pursuant to the recommendation of the DOH and my suggestion as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to issue a declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency due to the confirmation of a local transmission of COVID-19 in our country,” Go said.

The country so far has six confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Palace urged the public to be calm and to avoid spreading misinformation on the virus.