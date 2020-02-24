Filipino in South Korea tests positive for novel coronavirus — DOH official

(Eagle News)–A Filipino in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on GMA News’ Unang Balita on Monday, Feb. 24, that the information was given to the Department of Health on Sunday, Feb. 23.

She said the DOH has yet to receive other details on the case.

The confirmation of a Filipino COVID-19 case comes after a Filipino in Singapore was confirmed to have the virus.

The DOH also recorded two Filipino COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates and one in Hong Kong.

In Japan, 49 confirmed Filipino cases were recorded from the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Yokohama after one of its passengers who joined a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the virus.

South Korea has recorded over 600 COVID-19 cases.