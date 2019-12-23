Entry ban on PHL officials allegedly behind De Lima detention included in US budget; Palace unfazed

(Eagle News)-United States President Donald Trump has signed the US budget that includes a ban on Philippine government officials allegedly behind the incarceration of Senator Leila de Lima, but the Palace remains unfazed.

It was US Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy who introduced the provision in US Fiscal Year 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations last September 27.

“Glad to see the amendment I passed with @SenatorLeahy restricting U.S. visas to all those involved in the troubling detention of Filipina Senator Leila de Lima included in the final FY20 appropriations bill. It’s time for her politically motivated imprisonment to come to an end,” Durbin had said prior to the signing.

The provision also includes bans on officials of the governments of Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia for the incarceration of American nationals and diplomats and of Mustafa Kassem, an American citizen “imprisoned by the government of Egypt and whose health is failing.”

The Philippine government had slammed the provision when it passed at the US Senate foreign affairs committee level, calling it interference on the part of the US senators behind it.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo had said De Lima, in the first place, was incarcerated because the prosecutors office had found probable cause for the drug charges filed against her.

The charges were in connection with her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa when she was justice secretary.

“US Senator Patrick Leahy simply does not get it,” Panelo had said in the statement.

He said the “good senator from Vermont, through his spokesperson David Carle, is showing more ignorance and uttering amusing nonsense on a subject matter based on bogus narratives coming from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s vocal and noisy critics and detractors, which constitute a pathetic minority in the country.”

“Senator De Lima is precisely getting a ‘fair, public trial, as due process requires.’ It is Senator Leahy who has been undertaking measures to place the case of Senator De Lima outside our legal process and place it in a hostile environment stacked against the Philippine officials,” Panelo added.

In a statement following the signing of the US budget, the Palace remained unfazed.

“We’re not bothered by it. First, that’s their process, we cannot intrude in the same way when we react when they intrude into our processes,” Panelo said.

He added he supposes “that the Secretary of State is better informed and better educated in the internal and judicial process of this country and would necessarily follow his informed judgment.”